Box: Francis Howell Central 15, Holt 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|13
|1
|Holt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|16-6
|5-2
|144/7
|95/4
|Holt
|3-13
|1-6
|73/3
|154/7
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Sr.)
|3
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Emily Chadwick (#33, OF, Sr.)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Sr.)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Phoebe Miller (#10, C, So.)
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Sarah Hoshaw (#11, INF, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Samantha Mangnall (#26, UT, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Leible (#6, INF, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Floyd (#8, INF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holt
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
