Box: Francis Howell Central 15, Holt 3
Box: Francis Howell Central 15, Holt 3

12345RHE
Francis Howell Central0000015131
Holt00000300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell Central16-65-2144/795/4
Holt3-131-673/3154/7

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Sr.)3325002
Emily Chadwick (#33, OF, Sr.)3322110
Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Sr.)3221100
Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Sr.)2222001
Phoebe Miller (#10, C, So.)3212100
Sarah Hoshaw (#11, INF, So.)4122000
Samantha Mangnall (#26, UT, Jr.)4111000
Ashley Leible (#6, INF, So.)2100000
Lexi Floyd (#8, INF, Sr.)3010000

Holt
Individual stats Have not been reported.

