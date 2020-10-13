 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 15, Pattonville 0
1234RHE
Pattonville0000000
Francis Howell Central000015110

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Pattonville2-90-378/7135/12
Francis Howell Central15-115-5169/15129/12

Pattonville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Jr.)4333000
Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)2322000
Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Jr.)3221000
Riley Quinn (#10, UT, Jr.)2211100
Emily Chadwick (#33, UT, Jr.)3200000
Lexi Floyd (#8, OF, Jr.)3111100
Samantha Mangnall (#26, UT, So.)2111000
Ashley Leible (#4, INF, Fr.)3100000
Skylar Webb (#7, C, Jr.)3010000

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/101. Washington (18-5) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (15-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (17-5) is idle.4. Eureka (8-2) a…

