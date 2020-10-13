Box: Francis Howell Central 15, Pattonville 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Pattonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|11
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Pattonville
|2-9
|0-3
|78/7
|135/12
|Francis Howell Central
|15-11
|5-5
|169/15
|129/12
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Jr.)
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Quinn (#10, UT, Jr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Emily Chadwick (#33, UT, Jr.)
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Floyd (#8, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Samantha Mangnall (#26, UT, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Leible (#4, INF, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Skylar Webb (#7, C, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.