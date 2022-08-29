 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 17, Holt 7

12345RHE
Francis Howell Central0000017132
Holt00000700

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell Central4-11-045/920/4
Holt1-50-135/776/15

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Amelia Raziq (#15, C, Fr.)3333001
Phoebe Miller (#8, 2B, Jr.)4330000
Ashley Leible (#4, SS, Jr.)2311000
Kiana Kluesner (#12, 3B, Fr.)3235101
Sarah Hoshaw (#7, P, Jr.)0200000
Sydney Webb (1B, Jr.)2110000
A'Kiayah Scales (#25, UT, Jr.)4114001
Kendal Morelock (#3, P, Fr.)3111000
McKenzie Gibson (#19, OF, Sr.)2101000

Holt
Individual stats Have not been reported.

