Box: Francis Howell Central 2, Timberland 1

|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Timberland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|20-7
|7-2
|171/6
|106/4
|Timberland
|14-13
|3-6
|144/5
|131/5
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sydney Webb (#7, P, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phoebe Miller (#10, C, So.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Chadwick (#33, OF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Floyd (#8, INF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sarah Hoshaw (#11, INF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Leible (#6, INF, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
