Box: Francis Howell Central 2, Timberland 1
Box: Francis Howell Central 2, Timberland 1

1234567RHE
Francis Howell Central00000002100
Timberland0000000100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell Central20-77-2171/6106/4
Timberland14-133-6144/5131/5

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Sr.)4130100
Sydney Webb (#7, P, So.)3110000
Phoebe Miller (#10, C, So.)4020000
Emily Chadwick (#33, OF, Sr.)4011000
Lexi Floyd (#8, INF, Sr.)3011000
Sarah Hoshaw (#11, INF, So.)3010000
Ashley Leible (#6, INF, So.)2010000

Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.

