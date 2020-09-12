 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 3, Northwest Cedar Hill 2
Box: Francis Howell Central 3, Northwest Cedar Hill 2

1234567RHE
Northwest Cedar Hill0000020200
Francis Howell Central0000021351

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill6-30-071/845/5
Francis Howell Central6-42-162/740/4

Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lexi Floyd (#8, OF, Jr.)2110000
Samantha Mangnall (#26, UT, So.)2110000
Mary Kate Neal (#6, OF, Jr.)4021000
Ashley Leible (#4, INF, Fr.)3011000

