Box: Francis Howell Central 3, Northwest Cedar Hill 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|6-3
|0-0
|71/8
|45/5
|Francis Howell Central
|6-4
|2-1
|62/7
|40/4
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lexi Floyd (#8, OF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samantha Mangnall (#26, UT, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mary Kate Neal (#6, OF, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Leible (#4, INF, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
