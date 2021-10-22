 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 3, Troy Buchanan 2
Box: Francis Howell Central 3, Troy Buchanan 2

123456789101112RHE
Troy Buchanan100000000010200
Francis Howell Central0001000000113112

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Troy Buchanan21-107-3158/587/3
Francis Howell Central24-88-2204/6125/4

Troy Buchanan
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lexi Floyd (#8, INF, Sr.)4120100
Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Sr.)4110000
Emily Chadwick (#33, OF, Sr.)4110000
Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Sr.)5021100
Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Sr.)5022000
Phoebe Miller (#10, C, So.)5010000
Mary Kate Neal (#1, UT, Sr.)5010000
Ashley Leible (#6, INF, So.)5010000

