Box: Francis Howell Central 3, Troy Buchanan 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|R
|H
|E
|Troy Buchanan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|11
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|21-10
|7-3
|158/5
|87/3
|Francis Howell Central
|24-8
|8-2
|204/6
|125/4
-
-
-
-
-
|Troy Buchanan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lexi Floyd (#8, INF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Chadwick (#33, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Sr.)
|5
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Sr.)
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Phoebe Miller (#10, C, So.)
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mary Kate Neal (#1, UT, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Leible (#6, INF, So.)
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
