Box: Francis Howell Central 4, Battle 3

|Battle
|2-1
|0-0
|15/5
|8/3
|Francis Howell Central
|2-1
|0-0
|16/5
|10/3
|Battle
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Emily Chadwick (#33, UT, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mary Kate Neal (#6, OF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Jr.)
|5
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ashley Leible (#4, INF, Fr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lexi Floyd (#8, OF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Quinn (#10, UT, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
