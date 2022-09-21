Box: Francis Howell Central 4, Francis Howell North 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|3
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|14-15
|3-4
|157/5
|161/6
|Francis Howell North
|2-15
|0-6
|60/2
|145/5
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kendal Morelock (#3, P, Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kiana Kluesner (#12, 3B, Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phoebe Miller (#8, 2B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Amelia Raziq (#15, C, Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samantha Mangnall (#26, 1B, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.