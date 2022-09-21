 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 4, Francis Howell North 3

1234567RHE
Francis Howell Central0000000473
Francis Howell North0000000300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell Central14-153-4157/5161/6
Francis Howell North2-150-660/2145/5

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kendal Morelock (#3, P, Fr.)4121000
Kiana Kluesner (#12, 3B, Fr.)4120000
Phoebe Miller (#8, 2B, Jr.)3111100
Amelia Raziq (#15, C, Fr.)4110000
Samantha Mangnall (#26, 1B, Sr.)1010000

Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

