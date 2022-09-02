Box: Francis Howell Central 4, Lebanon 3

|R
|H
|E
|Lebanon
|3
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|4
|7
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lebanon
|0-2
|0-0
|4/2
|20/10
|Francis Howell Central
|7-3
|2-1
|69/34
|49/24
People are also reading…
|Lebanon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Phoebe Miller (#8, 2B, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Amelia Raziq (#15, C, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Kiana Kluesner (#12, 3B, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Leible (#4, SS, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sydney Webb (1B, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Savanna Cohen (#17, OF, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0