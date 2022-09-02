 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 4, Lebanon 3

RHE
Lebanon300
Francis Howell Central470

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lebanon0-20-04/220/10
Francis Howell Central7-32-169/3449/24

Lebanon
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Phoebe Miller (#8, 2B, Jr.)3222001
Amelia Raziq (#15, C, Fr.)3112001
Kiana Kluesner (#12, 3B, Fr.)3110000
Ashley Leible (#4, SS, Jr.)3010000
Sydney Webb (1B, Jr.)3010000
Savanna Cohen (#17, OF, Fr.)2010000

