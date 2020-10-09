 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 4, Marquette 3
Box: Francis Howell Central 4, Marquette 3

1234567RHE
Marquette0000000300
Francis Howell Central0000000471

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Marquette5-34-146/625/3
Francis Howell Central13-104-4139/17120/15

Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)3221001
Emily Chadwick (#33, UT, Jr.)2110000
Phoebe Miller (#11, INF)1100000
Skylar Webb (#7, C, Jr.)3021000
Sydney Webb (#25, P, Fr.)2011000
Samantha Mangnall (#26, UT, So.)1010000

