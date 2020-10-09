Box: Francis Howell Central 4, Marquette 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Marquette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Marquette
|5-3
|4-1
|46/6
|25/3
|Francis Howell Central
|13-10
|4-4
|139/17
|120/15
|Marquette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Emily Chadwick (#33, UT, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phoebe Miller (#11, INF)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Skylar Webb (#7, C, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sydney Webb (#25, P, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Samantha Mangnall (#26, UT, So.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
