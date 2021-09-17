Box: Francis Howell Central 5, Warrenton 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|0
|Warrenton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|13-4
|3-0
|98/6
|66/4
|Warrenton
|4-7
|3-0
|56/3
|52/3
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Phoebe Miller (#10, C, So.)
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Emily Chadwick (#33, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Warrenton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
