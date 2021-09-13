Box: Francis Howell Central 6, Francis Howell North 1

|1
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|7-6
|2-0
|62/5
|50/4
|Francis Howell Central
|11-4
|2-0
|82/6
|57/4
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Sarah Hoshaw (#11, INF, So.)
|3
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Lexi Floyd (#8, INF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Chadwick (#33, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phoebe Miller (#10, C, So.)
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
