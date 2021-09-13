 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 6, Francis Howell North 1
Box: Francis Howell Central 6, Francis Howell North 1

1234567RHE
Francis Howell North0000000100
Francis Howell Central00000006110

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell North7-62-062/550/4
Francis Howell Central11-42-082/657/4

Francis Howell North
Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sarah Hoshaw (#11, INF, So.)3235012
Lexi Floyd (#8, INF, Sr.)3210000
Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Sr.)4131000
Emily Chadwick (#33, OF, Sr.)3100000
Phoebe Miller (#10, C, So.)4030100
Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Sr.)2010000

