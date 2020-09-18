 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 6, Mexico 1
1234567RHE
Mexico0000000100
Francis Howell Central00000006100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Mexico1-10-06/310/5
Francis Howell Central10-53-295/4864/32

Mexico
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Jr.)3221000
Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)3222001
Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Jr.)3110000
Emily Chadwick (#33, UT, Jr.)3110100
Skylar Webb (#7, C, Jr.)2020000
Sarah Hoshaw (#1, P, Fr.)2010000
Ashley Leible (#4, INF, Fr.)3010000

