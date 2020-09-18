Box: Francis Howell Central 6, Mexico 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Mexico
|1-1
|0-0
|6/3
|10/5
|Francis Howell Central
|10-5
|3-2
|95/48
|64/32
|Mexico
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Chadwick (#33, UT, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Skylar Webb (#7, C, Jr.)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sarah Hoshaw (#1, P, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Leible (#4, INF, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
