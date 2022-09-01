Box: Francis Howell Central 7, Francis Howell 6

|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell
|4-1
|0-1
|59/12
|9/2
|Francis Howell Central
|5-2
|2-1
|53/11
|31/6
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Phoebe Miller (#8, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Amelia Raziq (#15, C, Fr.)
|3
|2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Kiana Kluesner (#12, 3B, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ashley Leible (#4, SS, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sarah Hoshaw (#7, P, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Samantha Mangnall (#26, 1B, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKenzie Gibson (#19, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0