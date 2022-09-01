 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 7, Francis Howell 6

1234567RHE
Francis Howell0000000600
Francis Howell Central00000007101

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell4-10-159/129/2
Francis Howell Central5-22-153/1131/6

Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Phoebe Miller (#8, 2B, Jr.)4330100
Amelia Raziq (#15, C, Fr.)3236002
Kiana Kluesner (#12, 3B, Fr.)3110100
Ashley Leible (#4, SS, Jr.)3100000
Sarah Hoshaw (#7, P, Jr.)4010100
Samantha Mangnall (#26, 1B, Sr.)4011000
McKenzie Gibson (#19, OF, Sr.)3010000

