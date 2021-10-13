Box: Francis Howell Central 7, Francis Howell North 5

|1
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|7
|6
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|16-11
|7-3
|164/6
|115/4
|Francis Howell Central
|22-8
|8-2
|193/7
|116/4
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phoebe Miller (#10, C, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sarah Hoshaw (#11, INF, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Floyd (#8, INF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Leible (#6, INF, So.)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Chadwick (#33, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
