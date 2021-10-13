 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 7, Francis Howell North 5
Box: Francis Howell Central 7, Francis Howell North 5

1234567RHE
Francis Howell North0004100500
Francis Howell Central0011320760

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell North16-117-3164/6115/4
Francis Howell Central22-88-2193/7116/4

Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Sr.)2112100
Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Sr.)2110000
Phoebe Miller (#10, C, So.)3110000
Sarah Hoshaw (#11, INF, So.)2111100
Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Sr.)4100000
Lexi Floyd (#8, INF, Sr.)3100000
Ashley Leible (#6, INF, So.)1101000
Emily Chadwick (#33, OF, Sr.)3021000

