Box: Francis Howell Central 7, Lee's Summit North 6

|R
|H
|E
|Lee's Summit North
|6
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|7
|8
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lee's Summit North
|0-1
|0-0
|6/6
|7/7
|Francis Howell Central
|7-3
|2-1
|69/69
|49/49
|Lee's Summit North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Amelia Raziq (#15, C, Fr.)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Phoebe Miller (#8, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiana Kluesner (#12, 3B, Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ashley Leible (#4, SS, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sarah Hoshaw (#7, P, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0