Box: Francis Howell Central 8, Francis Howell 1

|Francis Howell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|8
|7
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell
|6-8
|0-4
|54/4
|55/4
|Francis Howell Central
|15-5
|4-1
|126/9
|81/6
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ashley Leible (#6, INF, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lexi Floyd (#8, INF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phoebe Miller (#10, C, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sarah Hoshaw (#11, INF, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mary Kate Neal (#1, UT, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Chadwick (#33, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
