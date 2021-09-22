 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 8, Francis Howell 1
Box: Francis Howell Central 8, Francis Howell 1

1234567RHE
Francis Howell0000010100
Francis Howell Central1000070870

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell6-80-454/455/4
Francis Howell Central15-54-1126/981/6

Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ashley Leible (#6, INF, So.)3111000
Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Sr.)3110100
Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Sr.)3111100
Lexi Floyd (#8, INF, Sr.)3110000
Phoebe Miller (#10, C, So.)3111000
Sarah Hoshaw (#11, INF, So.)2102000
Mary Kate Neal (#1, UT, Sr.)0100000
Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Sr.)2100000
Emily Chadwick (#33, OF, Sr.)3020000

