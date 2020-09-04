Box: Francis Howell Central 8, Seckman 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Seckman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|11
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Seckman
|1-2
|0-0
|12/4
|23/8
|Francis Howell Central
|3-2
|0-1
|26/9
|14/5
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)
|3
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Chadwick (#33, UT, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Skylar Webb (#7, C, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mary Kate Neal (#6, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Samantha Mangnall (#26, UT, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Floyd (#8, OF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Quinn (#10, UT, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.