Box: Francis Howell Central 8, Seckman 0
1234567RHE
Seckman0000000000
Francis Howell Central00000008111

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Seckman1-20-012/423/8
Francis Howell Central3-20-126/914/5

Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)3234101
Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Jr.)3210000
Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Jr.)4111000
Emily Chadwick (#33, UT, Jr.)3110000
Skylar Webb (#7, C, Jr.)3111000
Mary Kate Neal (#6, OF, Jr.)3110100
Samantha Mangnall (#26, UT, So.)3010000
Lexi Floyd (#8, OF, Jr.)3010000
Riley Quinn (#10, UT, Jr.)3011000

Sports