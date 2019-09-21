Subscribe for 99¢
1234567RHE
Francis Howell North0000000592
Francis Howell Central0000000600

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell North4-81-369/6114/10
Francis Howell Central12-43-291/870/6

Francis Howell NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Becka Brissete (#14, 3B, Jr.)3221101
Hannah Ermeling (#11)3132100
Emma Oetting (#4, OF, Jr.)2110000
Lucy Fajatin (#17, OF)2101000
Lucy St. John (#1, 2B, Jr.)4020000
Harley Torpea (#22, P, Sr.)2010000

Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.