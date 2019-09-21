|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9
|2
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|4-8
|1-3
|69/6
|114/10
|Francis Howell Central
|12-4
|3-2
|91/8
|70/6
|Francis Howell North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Becka Brissete (#14, 3B, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hannah Ermeling (#11)
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Emma Oetting (#4, OF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lucy Fajatin (#17, OF)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lucy St. John (#1, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harley Torpea (#22, P, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.