Box: Francis Howell North 1, Knob Noster 0

|Francis Howell North
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3
|Knob Noster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|6-4
|2-0
|55/6
|36/4
|Knob Noster
|0-1
|0-0
|0/0
|1/0
|Francis Howell North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lucy Fajatin (#1, CF)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jessica Gillen (#4, LF)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abbie Carpenter (#12)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaylee Lohnes (#22)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Evie Krauss (#52)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knob Noster
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
