Box: Francis Howell North 1, Knob Noster 0
Box: Francis Howell North 1, Knob Noster 0

1234567RHE
Francis Howell North1000000153
Knob Noster0000000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell North6-42-055/636/4
Knob Noster0-10-00/01/0

Francis Howell NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lucy Fajatin (#1, CF)3110100
Jessica Gillen (#4, LF)3010000
Abbie Carpenter (#12)3010000
Kaylee Lohnes (#22)3010100
Evie Krauss (#52)3010000

Knob Noster
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Tags

