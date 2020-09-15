Box: Francis Howell North 10, Fort Zumwalt North 7

|1
|Francis Howell North
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|10
|13
|3
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|3-3
|2-1
|30/5
|24/4
|Fort Zumwalt North
|2-3
|0-3
|35/6
|31/5
|Francis Howell North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lucy Fajatin (#17, 3B)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)
|4
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Emma Oetting (#4, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Audrey Sevier (#12, P, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaylee Lohnes (#22)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Munyat (#7, 2B)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Evie Kraus (#52, P)
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Abbie Carpenter (#21, C)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jessica Gillen (#2, OF)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
