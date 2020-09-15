 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 10, Fort Zumwalt North 7
1234567RHE
Francis Howell North020200610133
Fort Zumwalt North0006100700

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell North3-32-130/524/4
Fort Zumwalt North2-30-335/631/5

Francis Howell NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lucy Fajatin (#17, 3B)2324002
Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)4313001
Emma Oetting (#4, OF, Sr.)4121000
Audrey Sevier (#12, P, Sr.)4110000
Kaylee Lohnes (#22)5110000
Olivia Munyat (#7, 2B)0100000
Evie Kraus (#52, P)3031200
Abbie Carpenter (#21, C)3020000
Jessica Gillen (#2, OF)4011100

Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

