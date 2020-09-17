 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell North 10, Liberty (Wentzville) 1
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell North 10, Liberty (Wentzville) 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Francis Howell North20050031000
Liberty (Wentzville)0001000130

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell North4-33-120/325/4
Liberty (Wentzville)2-70-417/276/11

Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Liberty (Wentzville)ABRHRBI2B3BHR
Bailey Armstrong (#7, OF, Sr.)3110000
Kendall Weber (#15, OF, Sr.)3010000
Allison Stabile (#13, INF, Sr.)3010000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports