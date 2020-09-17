Box: Francis Howell North 10, Liberty (Wentzville) 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell North
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|4-3
|3-1
|20/3
|25/4
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-7
|0-4
|17/2
|76/11
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Bailey Armstrong (#7, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kendall Weber (#15, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Stabile (#13, INF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.