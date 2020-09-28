 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 10, Liberty (Wentzville) 2
1234567RHE
Liberty (Wentzville)0000020250
Francis Howell North25011101000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)2-140-833/2160/10
Francis Howell North5-54-359/449/3

Liberty (Wentzville)ABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kendall Weber (#15, OF, Sr.)3122001
Ella Evans (#1, SS, Jr.)3110100
Ryenne Elbert-Walker (#25, P, Jr.)3010000
Haley Miller (#2, P)3010000

Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

