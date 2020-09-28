Box: Francis Howell North 10, Liberty (Wentzville) 2

|1
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Francis Howell North
|2
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-14
|0-8
|33/2
|160/10
|Francis Howell North
|5-5
|4-3
|59/4
|49/3
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kendall Weber (#15, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Ella Evans (#1, SS, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ryenne Elbert-Walker (#25, P, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Haley Miller (#2, P)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
