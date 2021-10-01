Box: Francis Howell North 11, Fort Zumwalt North 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|11
|9
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|5-14
|1-8
|106/6
|193/10
|Francis Howell North
|15-7
|7-1
|147/8
|81/4
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ryleigh Albers (#18)
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Jonica Schmidt (#20)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kaylee Lohnes (#15)
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Courtney McQueen (#26)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lucy Fajatin (#1, CF)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor Engelmeyer (#41)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Evie Kraus (#40)
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0

