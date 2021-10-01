 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 11, Fort Zumwalt North 1
123456RHE
Fort Zumwalt North000100100
Francis Howell North4121031190

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North5-141-8106/6193/10
Francis Howell North15-77-1147/881/4

Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ryleigh Albers (#18)4320200
Jonica Schmidt (#20)3211000
Kaylee Lohnes (#15)1211001
Courtney McQueen (#26)3121000
Lucy Fajatin (#1, CF)2111001
Taylor Engelmeyer (#41)3110000
Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)1100000
Evie Kraus (#40)1011000

