|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell Central
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|1
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|11
|6
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|3-5
|0-3
|54/7
|49/6
|Francis Howell North
|4-4
|1-0
|56/7
|54/7
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kaylee Lohnes (#15, OF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Lohnes (#12, P, Fr.)
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Leah Fajatin (#24, 3B, Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ryleigh Albers (#18, C, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Evie Kraus (#40, 1B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Jonica Schmidt (#20, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0