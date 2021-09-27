 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell North 11, Liberty (Wentzville) 6
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell North 11, Liberty (Wentzville) 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234567RHE
Francis Howell North004015111175
Liberty (Wentzville)1000014600

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell North11-74-1111/670/4
Liberty (Wentzville)5-131-590/5131/7

Francis Howell NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Evie Kraus (#40)3422001
Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)5231000
Kaylee Lohnes (#15)3230100
Courtney McQueen (#26)3121000
Ryleigh Albers (#18)5121000
Jonica Schmidt (#20)4122000
Jessica Gillen (#4, LF)4033000

Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: The significance of 16 — Cardinals' win streak ties the 1884 UA St. Louis Maroons (the who?)​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/211. Eureka (15-1) was idle.2. Summit (18-1) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-9), 11-0.3. Marquette (15-6) was idle.4. Wa…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/251. Eureka (17-1) was idle.2. Summit (19-1) was idle.3. Marquette (17-7) was idle.4. Washington (15-5) vs. Lafayette…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/231. Eureka (16-1) was idle.2. Summit (19-1) def. Borgia (5-8), 12-2.3. Marquette (16-7) lost to Lafayette (12-7), 5-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News