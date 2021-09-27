Box: Francis Howell North 11, Liberty (Wentzville) 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|5
|1
|11
|17
|5
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|11-7
|4-1
|111/6
|70/4
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5-13
|1-5
|90/5
|131/7
|Francis Howell North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Evie Kraus (#40)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kaylee Lohnes (#15)
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Courtney McQueen (#26)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ryleigh Albers (#18)
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jonica Schmidt (#20)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jessica Gillen (#4, LF)
|4
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.