Box: Francis Howell North 12, Liberty (Wentzville) 3
1234567RHE
Liberty (Wentzville)0001200352
Francis Howell North024240012183

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)4-61-357/671/7
Francis Howell North8-63-074/753/5

Liberty (Wentzville)ABRHRBI2B3BHR
Baylie Roetemeyer (#13, C, Fr.)3120010
Payton Hemmer (#1, INF, Fr.)4110000
Anna Strother (#2, INF, So.)2100000
Kylee Orf (#5, OF, Sr.)4010000
Zoey Arnold (#4, P, So.)3010100

Francis Howell NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ryleigh Albers (#18)3332300
Lucy Fajatin (#1, CF)5230200
Evie Krauss (#52)4220100
Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)4223001
Kaylee Lohnes (#22)4121000
Jessica Gillen (#4, LF)4120000
Jonica Schmidt (#20)4122000
Taylor Engelmeyer (#41)4022100

