Box: Francis Howell North 12, Liberty (Wentzville) 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Francis Howell North
|0
|2
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|12
|18
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4-6
|1-3
|57/6
|71/7
|Francis Howell North
|8-6
|3-0
|74/7
|53/5
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Baylie Roetemeyer (#13, C, Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Payton Hemmer (#1, INF, Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Strother (#2, INF, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kylee Orf (#5, OF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zoey Arnold (#4, P, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ryleigh Albers (#18)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Lucy Fajatin (#1, CF)
|5
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Evie Krauss (#52)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Kaylee Lohnes (#22)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jessica Gillen (#4, LF)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jonica Schmidt (#20)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Engelmeyer (#41)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
