Box: Francis Howell North 12, North Point 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|North Point
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Francis Howell North
|1
|0
|10
|0
|1
|12
|0
|0
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|North Point
|9-15
|5-5
|166/7
|202/8
|Francis Howell North
|3-22
|0-10
|80/3
|225/9
|North Point
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Madison Wilmes (#8, 5-3, 2B, So.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Izzie May (#21, 5-5, SS)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Caroline Frank (#12, 5-6, P, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Leah Zerrer (#25, 5-3, P, Jr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Skyelyn Cook (#15, 5-5, C, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.