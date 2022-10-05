 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 12, North Point 2

  • 0
12345RHE
North Point01001235
Francis Howell North1010011200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
North Point9-155-5166/7202/8
Francis Howell North3-220-1080/3225/9

North PointABRHRBI2B3BHR
Madison Wilmes (#8, 5-3, 2B, So.)1100000
Izzie May (#21, 5-5, SS)1100000
Caroline Frank (#12, 5-6, P, So.)3011100
Leah Zerrer (#25, 5-3, P, Jr.)1010000
Skyelyn Cook (#15, 5-5, C, Fr.)3011000

Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

