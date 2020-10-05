 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 13, Francis Howell 8
0 comments

12345678RHE
Francis Howell North3300110513126
Francis Howell10004210800

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell North7-65-482/672/6
Francis Howell3-133-782/6141/11

Francis Howell NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emma Oetting (#4, OF, Sr.)5321000
Jessica Gillen (#2, OF)0300000
Lucy Fajatin (#17, 3B)5221000
Kaylee Lohnes (#22)2200000
Ella Pardo (#6, OF, Sr.)3113000
Becka Brissete (#14, C, Sr.)5111000
Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)5112010
Audrey Sevier (#12, P, Sr.)3024000
Evie Kraus (#52, P)4020100
Lucy St. John (#1, 2B, Sr.)5010000

Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.

