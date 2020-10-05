Box: Francis Howell North 13, Francis Howell 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell North
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|12
|6
|Francis Howell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|7-6
|5-4
|82/6
|72/6
|Francis Howell
|3-13
|3-7
|82/6
|141/11
|Francis Howell North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emma Oetting (#4, OF, Sr.)
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jessica Gillen (#2, OF)
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lucy Fajatin (#17, 3B)
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kaylee Lohnes (#22)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Pardo (#6, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Becka Brissete (#14, C, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Audrey Sevier (#12, P, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Evie Kraus (#52, P)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lucy St. John (#1, 2B, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
