Box: Francis Howell North 16, North Point 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell North
|3
|3
|4
|6
|16
|0
|0
|North Point
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|9-6
|3-0
|90/6
|54/4
|North Point
|2-6
|0-0
|33/2
|89/6
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|North Point
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kylee Caskey (#22, LF, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Wilmes (#8, RF, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leah Zerrer (#27, P, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
