Box: Francis Howell North 16, North Point 1
Box: Francis Howell North 16, North Point 1

1234RHE
Francis Howell North33461600
North Point0001135

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell North9-63-090/654/4
North Point2-60-033/289/6

Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

North PointABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kylee Caskey (#22, LF, So.)2110000
Madison Wilmes (#8, RF, Fr.)2010000
Leah Zerrer (#27, P, So.)2011100

