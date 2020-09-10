 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 2, Fort Zumwalt East 1
Box: Francis Howell North 2, Fort Zumwalt East 1

  • 0
12345678910RHE
Fort Zumwalt East0000000000100
Francis Howell North0000000000281

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East2-41-321/435/6
Francis Howell North2-21-120/316/3

Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Becka Brissete (#14, C, Sr.)4120010
Olivia Munyat (#7, 2B)0100000
Kaylee Lohnes (#22)4031000
Audrey Sevier (#12, P, Sr.)4010100
Emma Oetting (#4, OF, Sr.)4010100
Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)4010000

