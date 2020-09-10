Box: Francis Howell North 2, Fort Zumwalt East 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|2-4
|1-3
|21/4
|35/6
|Francis Howell North
|2-2
|1-1
|20/3
|16/3
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Becka Brissete (#14, C, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Olivia Munyat (#7, 2B)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaylee Lohnes (#22)
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Audrey Sevier (#12, P, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Emma Oetting (#4, OF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
