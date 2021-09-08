 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 25, St. Charles West 0
123RHE
Francis Howell North1010525130
St. Charles West000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell North4-31-046/727/4
St. Charles West1-21-114/243/6

Francis Howell NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lucy Fajatin (#1, CF)2412000
Jessica Gillen (#4, LF)2412000
Kaylee Lohnes (#22)3413000
Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)5255100
Evie Krauss (#52)4212000
Abbie Carpenter (#12)2211000
Ryleigh Albers (#18)3211000
Jonica Schmidt (#20)1211000
Taylor Engelmeyer (#41)3212000
Abby Akers (#42)0100000

St. Charles West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

