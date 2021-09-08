Box: Francis Howell North 25, St. Charles West 0

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell North
|10
|10
|5
|25
|13
|0
|St. Charles West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|4-3
|1-0
|46/7
|27/4
|St. Charles West
|1-2
|1-1
|14/2
|43/6
|Francis Howell North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lucy Fajatin (#1, CF)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jessica Gillen (#4, LF)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kaylee Lohnes (#22)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)
|5
|2
|5
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Evie Krauss (#52)
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Abbie Carpenter (#12)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ryleigh Albers (#18)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jonica Schmidt (#20)
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Engelmeyer (#41)
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Akers (#42)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0