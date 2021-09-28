Box: Francis Howell North 7, Fort Zumwalt East 6

|1
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|7-7
|2-5
|117/8
|111/8
|Francis Howell North
|12-7
|5-1
|118/8
|76/5
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jonica Schmidt (#20)
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaylee Lohnes (#15)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Evie Kraus (#40)
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Courtney McQueen (#26)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jessica Gillen (#4, LF)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryleigh Albers (#18)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
