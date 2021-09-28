 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 7, Fort Zumwalt East 6
Box: Francis Howell North 7, Fort Zumwalt East 6

123456789RHE
Fort Zumwalt East400200000600
Francis Howell North000600001773

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East7-72-5117/8111/8
Francis Howell North12-75-1118/876/5

Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jonica Schmidt (#20)5120000
Kaylee Lohnes (#15)2111000
Evie Kraus (#40)4113100
Courtney McQueen (#26)2110000
Jessica Gillen (#4, LF)2110000
Ryleigh Albers (#18)5110000
Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)3101000

