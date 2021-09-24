 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 7, Pattonville 3
Box: Francis Howell North 7, Pattonville 3

123456RHE
Francis Howell North031021794
Pattonville011010300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell North10-73-1100/664/4
Pattonville8-80-2102/695/6

Francis Howell NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ryleigh Albers (#18)2320000
Evie Krauss (#40)4222002
Jonica Schmidt (#20)4110000
Courtney McQueen (#26)2100000
Jessica Gillen (#4, LF)4011000
Abbie Carpenter (#12)2011000
Kaylee Lohnes (#15)3010000
Lucy Fajatin (#1, CF)5010010

Pattonville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

