Box: Francis Howell North 7, Pattonville 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell North
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7
|9
|4
|Pattonville
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|10-7
|3-1
|100/6
|64/4
|Pattonville
|8-8
|0-2
|102/6
|95/6
|Francis Howell North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ryleigh Albers (#18)
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Evie Krauss (#40)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Jonica Schmidt (#20)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Courtney McQueen (#26)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jessica Gillen (#4, LF)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abbie Carpenter (#12)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kaylee Lohnes (#15)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lucy Fajatin (#1, CF)
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
