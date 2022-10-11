Box: Francis Howell North 9, Ritenour 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|Ritenour
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|4-23
|0-10
|102/4
|242/9
|Ritenour
|17-6
|6-1
|241/9
|82/3
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ritenour
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Leyla Payton (#18, P, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Frost (#1, 3B, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Layla Fouche' (#15, 1B, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Samantha Lohnes (#14, C, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0