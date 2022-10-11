 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 9, Ritenour 2

1234567RHE
Francis Howell North0023202900
Ritenour2000000234

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell North4-230-10102/4242/9
Ritenour17-66-1241/982/3

Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

RitenourABRHRBI2B3BHR
Leyla Payton (#18, P, So.)3111100
Tyler Frost (#1, 3B, So.)2100000
Layla Fouche' (#15, 1B, Sr.)2011000
Samantha Lohnes (#14, C, Jr.)3010000

