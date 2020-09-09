 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 9, St. Charles West 0
Box: Francis Howell North 9, St. Charles West 0

1234567RHE
St. Charles West0000000000
Francis Howell North00000009140

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Charles West0-40-210/249/12
Francis Howell North1-20-118/415/4

St. Charles West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Becka Brissete (#14, C, Sr.)4220000
Abby Akers (#42, 3B)0200000
Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)3130000
Abbie Carpenter (#21, C)2121000
Emma Oetting (#4, OF, Sr.)5121100
Lucy Fajatin (#17, 3B)3120000
Audrey Sevier (#12, P, Sr.)2100000
Evie Kraus (#52, P)3023100
Kaylee Lohnes (#22)4012000

