Box: Francis Howell North 9, St. Charles West 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|St. Charles West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|14
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Charles West
|0-4
|0-2
|10/2
|49/12
|Francis Howell North
|1-2
|0-1
|18/4
|15/4
|St. Charles West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Becka Brissete (#14, C, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Akers (#42, 3B)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, SS)
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abbie Carpenter (#21, C)
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Oetting (#4, OF, Sr.)
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lucy Fajatin (#17, 3B)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Audrey Sevier (#12, P, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Evie Kraus (#52, P)
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Kaylee Lohnes (#22)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
