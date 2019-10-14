BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99
1234567RHE
Wright City0000000031
Francis Howell0000100100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Wright City21-49-0206/857/2
Francis Howell3-161-879/3167/7

Wright CityABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kylie Jarmuszkiewcz (#10, 5-6, LF, So.)3010000
Summer Boswell (#13, 5-8, 1B, Sr.)3010000
Tristen Head (#6, 5-6, C, So.)3010000

Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.

