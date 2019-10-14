|1
|Wright City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Francis Howell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Wright City
|21-4
|9-0
|206/8
|57/2
|Francis Howell
|3-16
|1-8
|79/3
|167/7
|Wright City
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kylie Jarmuszkiewcz (#10, 5-6, LF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Summer Boswell (#13, 5-8, 1B, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tristen Head (#6, 5-6, C, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.