12345RHE
Grain Valley501041000
Timberland021238102

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Grain Valley4-40-038/544/6
Timberland9-75-2111/1489/11

Grain Valley
Individual stats Have not been reported.

TimberlandABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ilencia Lightbody (#32, IF, Jr.)3334011
Zoe Schulte (#12, OF, Sr.)4130100
Kelly Ferguson (#7, OF, Sr.)1110000
Kayden Tyler (#4, IF, Jr.)2100000
Leah Sage (#18, IF, So.)1101000
Carlie Lamparter (#13, So.)3100000
Bailey Broemmer (#9, P, So.)4012000
Emma Caplinger (#14, IF, So.)3010000
Morgan Walkenhorst (#8, So.)3010000

