|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Grain Valley
|5
|0
|1
|0
|4
|10
|0
|0
|Timberland
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|8
|10
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Grain Valley
|4-4
|0-0
|38/5
|44/6
|Timberland
|9-7
|5-2
|111/14
|89/11
|Grain Valley
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ilencia Lightbody (#32, IF, Jr.)
|3
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Zoe Schulte (#12, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kelly Ferguson (#7, OF, Sr.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kayden Tyler (#4, IF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leah Sage (#18, IF, So.)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carlie Lamparter (#13, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey Broemmer (#9, P, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Caplinger (#14, IF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Walkenhorst (#8, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0