Box: Hannibal 3, Fort Zumwalt East 2
1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt East0000000260
Hannibal0000000300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East9-134-695/4118/5
Hannibal1-20-08/011/0

Fort Zumwalt EastABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kayla Kindler (#14, Jr.)4111000
Lexi Hagl (#3, So.)3110100
Chloe Smallfield (#18, Sr.)4020000
Mackenzie Hayes (#11, So.)3010000
Paige Morgan (#10, Jr.)2011000

Hannibal
Individual stats Have not been reported.

