Box: Hannibal 3, Fort Zumwalt East 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Hannibal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|9-13
|4-6
|95/4
|118/5
|Hannibal
|1-2
|0-0
|8/0
|11/0
|Fort Zumwalt East
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kayla Kindler (#14, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Hagl (#3, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Chloe Smallfield (#18, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Hayes (#11, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paige Morgan (#10, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hannibal
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
