Box: Hazelwood East 19, Ladue 9
12345RHE
Hazelwood East4411001973
Ladue05220900

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Hazelwood East7-23-2157/1754/6
Ladue3-80-376/8155/17

Hazelwood EastABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jada Johnson (Jr.)2312100
Jurnee Johnson (#17, 3B, So.)3312000
Alia James (Sr.)0301000
Rayven Phipps (Jr.)3222000
Ryenn Phipps (Jr.)3211000
Talisa Thompson (Jr.)2201000
Ne'vaeh Mosby (#5, SS, So.)0201000
Joi Brown (2B, Sr.)5123000
Amya Poston (Sr.)2101000

Ladue
Individual stats Have not been reported.

