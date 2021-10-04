Box: Hazelwood East 19, Ladue 9

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Hazelwood East
|4
|4
|1
|10
|0
|19
|7
|3
|Ladue
|0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|7-2
|3-2
|157/17
|54/6
|Ladue
|3-8
|0-3
|76/8
|155/17
|Hazelwood East
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jada Johnson (Jr.)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Jurnee Johnson (#17, 3B, So.)
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alia James (Sr.)
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rayven Phipps (Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ryenn Phipps (Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Talisa Thompson (Jr.)
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ne'vaeh Mosby (#5, SS, So.)
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joi Brown (2B, Sr.)
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Amya Poston (Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ladue
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
