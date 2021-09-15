Box: Hazelwood West 19, Rosati-Kain 0

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Rosati-Kain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hazelwood West
|5
|14
|0
|19
|8
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|0-7
|0-1
|29/4
|111/16
|Hazelwood West
|4-2
|0-1
|71/10
|36/5
|Rosati-Kain
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hazelwood West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Marissa Koonce (#7, SS, So.)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Abagail Cafolla (#22, P, Sr.)
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Loryn Damico (#12, 3B, Jr.)
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aydenn Sutton (#16, C, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Desiree Yanick (#10, OF, So.)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Isabelle Rodgers (#4, CF, So.)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Lasek (#17, IF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Mullins (#1, P, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cheyenne Bowman (#8, CF, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindsey Wagoner (#2, OF, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
