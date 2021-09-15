 Skip to main content
Box: Hazelwood West 19, Rosati-Kain 0
Box: Hazelwood West 19, Rosati-Kain 0

123RHE
Rosati-Kain000000
Hazelwood West51401980

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Rosati-Kain0-70-129/4111/16
Hazelwood West4-20-171/1036/5

Rosati-Kain
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Hazelwood WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Marissa Koonce (#7, SS, So.)2324110
Abagail Cafolla (#22, P, Sr.)0301000
Loryn Damico (#12, 3B, Jr.)0300000
Aydenn Sutton (#16, C, Fr.)3222100
Desiree Yanick (#10, OF, So.)2223100
Isabelle Rodgers (#4, CF, So.)3201000
Mackenzie Lasek (#17, IF, Sr.)2111000
Kate Mullins (#1, P, So.)2112000
Cheyenne Bowman (#8, CF, So.)3100000
Lindsey Wagoner (#2, OF, So.)0100000

