Box: Hazelwood West 5, St. Charles West 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|St. Charles West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Hazelwood West
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Charles West
|5-14
|2-6
|81/4
|192/10
|Hazelwood West
|11-5
|0-1
|141/7
|94/5
|St. Charles West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hazelwood West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Isabelle Rodgers (#4, CF, So.)
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Loryn Damico (#12, 3B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Abagail Cafolla (#22, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cheyenne Bowman (#8, CF, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marissa Koonce (#7, SS, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Lasek (#17, IF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tags
