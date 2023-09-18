|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Rosati-Kain
|0
|4
|0
|2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Herculaneum
|4
|1
|2
|7
|3
|17
|6
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|3-7
|0-3
|99/10
|157/16
|Herculaneum
|2-8
|0-4
|58/6
|159/16
|Rosati-Kain
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kaylyn Yamnitz (#44, Jr.)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cheyenne Wood (#13, Cat, So.)
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Nappier (#5, Sr.)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Grace Lennington (#27, So.)
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ryanna Raftery (#2, ss, Fr.)
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brooklyn Fisher (Fr.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimberlyn Ashe (#18, Sr.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blake Parker (#11, 2nd, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0