|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Gateway Science Academy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herculaneum
|3
|11
|1
|15
|6
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Gateway Science Academy
|1-11
|0-0
|52/4
|231/19
|Herculaneum
|5-13
|0-7
|110/9
|157/13
|Gateway Science Academy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Courtnee Lowrey (#4, 3RD)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Kenzie Montgomery (#19, OF, So.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Belle Milojevic (#8, 2nd)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samarah Jackson (#14, OF)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kylie Romaine (#11, PIT, Jr.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lesley Eberhardt (#20, 2nd, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Abigail Kostecki (3RD, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Holley Johnson (#3, CEN)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0