Subscribe for 99¢
123RHE
Gateway Science Academy000000
Herculaneum31111560

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Gateway Science Academy1-110-052/4231/19
Herculaneum5-130-7110/9157/13

Gateway Science Academy
Individual stats Have not been reported.

HerculaneumABRHRBI2B3BHR
Courtnee Lowrey (#4, 3RD)2324001
Kenzie Montgomery (#19, OF, So.)0200000
Belle Milojevic (#8, 2nd)2200000
Samarah Jackson (#14, OF)0200000
Kylie Romaine (#11, PIT, Jr.)1200000
Lesley Eberhardt (#20, 2nd, So.)3122010
Abigail Kostecki (3RD, So.)3112010
Holley Johnson (#3, CEN)2111000

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.