Box: Hickman 12, Fort Zumwalt West 2
12345RHE
Hickman000001200
Fort Zumwalt West00000250

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Hickman3-20-029/617/3
Fort Zumwalt West7-23-069/1449/10

Hickman
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kate Thurman (#4, C, Sr.)2110100
Lydia Feiste (#9, P, Jr.)2100000
Lindsay Laughlin (#16, IF, Jr.)2011000
Julia Crenshaw (#28, SS, Sr.)2010000
Mary Kruse (#1, OF, Sr.)2010000
Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, So.)3010000

