Box: Hickman 12, Fort Zumwalt West 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Hickman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Hickman
|3-2
|0-0
|29/6
|17/3
|Fort Zumwalt West
|7-2
|3-0
|69/14
|49/10
|Hickman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kate Thurman (#4, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lydia Feiste (#9, P, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindsay Laughlin (#16, IF, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Julia Crenshaw (#28, SS, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mary Kruse (#1, OF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Danielle Blackstun (#2, OF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.