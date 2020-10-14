 Skip to main content
Box: Hickman 5, Timberland 1
1234567RHE
Timberland0010000162
Hickman0221000500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Timberland14-133-7205/8165/6
Hickman6-30-062/234/1

TimberlandABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ava Kuzara (#12, OF, Fr.)3120000
Ryen Ehling (#5, 1B, Sr.)3020000
Bailey Broemmer (#9, P, Jr.)3011000
Audrey Silver (#1, SS, Fr.)3010000

Hickman
Individual stats Have not been reported.

