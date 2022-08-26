 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Highland, Missouri 3, Francis Howell Central 1

1234567RHE
Francis Howell Central0000000141
Highland, Missouri0000000300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell Central0-10-01/13/3
Highland, Missouri1-00-03/31/1

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kendal Morelock (#3, P, Fr.)3120000
Phoebe Miller (#8, 2B, Jr.)2010100
Sarah Hoshaw (#7, P, Jr.)3011000

Highland, Missouri
Individual stats Have not been reported.

