Box: Highland, Missouri 3, Francis Howell Central 1

|Francis Howell Central
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|0-1
|0-0
|1/1
|3/3
|Highland, Missouri
|1-0
|0-0
|3/3
|1/1
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kendal Morelock (#3, P, Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phoebe Miller (#8, 2B, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sarah Hoshaw (#7, P, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Highland, Missouri
|Individual stats Have not been reported.