|R
|H
|E
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5
|8
|0
|Highland, Missouri
|8
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|7-3
|3-1
|97/10
|42/4
|Highland, Missouri
|5-0
|0-0
|51/5
|23/2
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alivia Bartlow (#6)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ella Smith (#5)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Aryana Helm (#22)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zoey Arnold (#4, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baylie Roetemeyer (#13, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Strother (#2, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Highland, Missouri
|Individual stats Have not been reported.