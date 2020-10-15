 Skip to main content
Box: Hillsboro 10, Sikeston 0
12345RHE
Sikeston00000000
Hillsboro0004610130

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Sikeston1-50-111/238/6
Hillsboro18-96-0203/3487/14

Sikeston
Individual stats Have not been reported.

HillsboroABRHRBI2B3BHR
Hailey Genge (#32, IF, Jr.)4233002
Alex Wick (#6, P, Sr.)3231000
Alanah Dunphy (#4, IF, Sr.)4224001
Kora King (#8, OF, Jr.)2220000
Lauren Nichols (#1, OF, Fr.)3111000
Sara Stokes (#21, IF, Jr.)3110100
Elly Eckrich (#13, P, Jr.)2010000

