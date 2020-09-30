 Skip to main content
Box: Hillsboro 18, Seckman 4
RHE
Hillsboro1800
Seckman4112

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Hillsboro13-74-0146/759/3
Seckman7-90-1122/6112/6

Hillsboro
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abby Harvell (#15, CF, So.)4141000
Emily Albers (#11, OF, Jr.)3111000
Kylee King (#1, SS, Jr.)3110100
Tori Jerome-Devenpeck (#18, P, Sr.)3110000
Sophie Greenfield (#9, 2B, Sr.)4010000
Jamey Johnson (#10, CF, Jr.)4012000
Chiara Grasso (#29, P, So.)3010100
Grace Deen (#12, C, So.)3010000

